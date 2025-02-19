Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

World Championships in Switzerland

ÖSV biathletes again in the beaten field

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 16:42

Austria's biathlon team still has nothing to gain from the World Championships in Lenzerheide (Switzerland). The Ski Austria athletes missed out on a top place in the men's singles. Gold goes to France, Norway surprisingly comes away empty-handed.

0 Kommentare

Eric Perrot was the absolute fastest on the cross-country ski run over the 20 kilometers in Lenzerheide. As he also kept his nerve at the shooting range and only conceded one minute of penalties, the Frenchman's biggest success in his career came at the end: he became world champion!

Tommaso Giacomel from Italy (1 fault/+52.4 seconds) celebrated the silver medal in Switzerland, while another Frenchman, Quentin Fillon Maillet (3/+1:59.5), took bronze.

Norway suffered a heavy defeat. Superstar Johannes Thingnes Bö, victorious in the sprint and pursuit, was already out of the medal race with three misses in the first prone. In the end, Endre Strömsheim was the best Viking in eighth place.

Austria's athletes could only dream of this. Although David Komatz would have had the chance of a top 10 result, two mistakes at the last shooting ensured that he ended up in 26th place.

The Salzburger-by-choice was thus the best of the once again beaten Ski Austria team. Fredrik Mühlbacher finished the race in 34th place, Simon Eder was 41st and Patrick Jakob 52nd.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf