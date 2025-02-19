World Championships in Switzerland
ÖSV biathletes again in the beaten field
Austria's biathlon team still has nothing to gain from the World Championships in Lenzerheide (Switzerland). The Ski Austria athletes missed out on a top place in the men's singles. Gold goes to France, Norway surprisingly comes away empty-handed.
Eric Perrot was the absolute fastest on the cross-country ski run over the 20 kilometers in Lenzerheide. As he also kept his nerve at the shooting range and only conceded one minute of penalties, the Frenchman's biggest success in his career came at the end: he became world champion!
Tommaso Giacomel from Italy (1 fault/+52.4 seconds) celebrated the silver medal in Switzerland, while another Frenchman, Quentin Fillon Maillet (3/+1:59.5), took bronze.
Norway suffered a heavy defeat. Superstar Johannes Thingnes Bö, victorious in the sprint and pursuit, was already out of the medal race with three misses in the first prone. In the end, Endre Strömsheim was the best Viking in eighth place.
Austria's athletes could only dream of this. Although David Komatz would have had the chance of a top 10 result, two mistakes at the last shooting ensured that he ended up in 26th place.
The Salzburger-by-choice was thus the best of the once again beaten Ski Austria team. Fredrik Mühlbacher finished the race in 34th place, Simon Eder was 41st and Patrick Jakob 52nd.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.