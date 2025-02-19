After a bad fall
“I’m just glad that nothing more happened”
"After seeing the video of my fall in Bardonecchia, I'm just glad that nothing more happened to me," admits Leonie Zegg, who crashed badly in the first of two European Cup Super-Gs last Friday. "A lot more could have happened to my knee, but also to my head."
Could have - because in the end, the 20-year-old from Lech got away with a sore thumb, strains and a little fluid in her left knee. "Luckily, the pain got better on Sunday and I even considered whether I would compete in the two EC Super-Gs this week in Sarntal," reveals "Zeggi". "But then, in consultation with my coaches, I decided against it."
Also because her season highlight is coming up on February 25: the Junior World Championships (JWM) in Tarvisio (It). "This gives me the chance to squeeze in another fitness block beforehand," says Leonie, who has been back in training at the Olympic Center in Innsbruck since Monday. "I certainly wouldn't have done that without the crash in Bardonecchia, but it will definitely help me."
Strength training instead of pole training
She will return to the snow on Friday. "But I won't be doing any pole training, instead I'll be spending three days skiing freely," says the head skier, who is taking part in a JWC in northern Italy for the second time after Chatel (Fra) last year. "Monday is the arrival day in Tarvisio, Tuesday and Wednesday are training days before the downhill on Thursday and the super-G on Friday."
Medal in the back of his mind
In 2024, Zegg finished 13th in the downhill and 21st in the super-G. Results that she would like to top this year. "Of course there are top athletes in the field again this year," says the ÖSV C-squad racer. "However, my winter has been pretty good so far. It's a major event where medals are at stake. And of course the thought of a medal is also in the back of my mind. If I actually manage that, it would definitely top my season so far."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.