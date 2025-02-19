“I’m just glad that nothing more happened”

Medal in the back of his mind

In 2024, Zegg finished 13th in the downhill and 21st in the super-G. Results that she would like to top this year. "Of course there are top athletes in the field again this year," says the ÖSV C-squad racer. "However, my winter has been pretty good so far. It's a major event where medals are at stake. And of course the thought of a medal is also in the back of my mind. If I actually manage that, it would definitely top my season so far."