Mysterious lights were rocket parts burning up

Rocket was transporting 23 Starlink satellites

According to SpaceX, it had launched a Falcon 9 rocket with 23 Starlink communication satellites from the Cape Canaveral spaceport in the US state of Florida during the night. According to the Bundeswehr spokesperson, the uncontrollable rocket stage later fell back into the Earth's atmosphere over the UK and burned up. Due to the clear visibility and the high altitude, the spectacle was easy to follow in the night sky in Germany and Austria.