In the same hospital
Children suffering from cancer draw for the Pope
Concern about the ailing Pope Francis is growing. After the Vatican announced that the pontiff was suffering from bilateral pneumonia, young patients in the pediatric oncology department sent him special greetings. Austria's bishops also called for prayers for the head of the Church.
The Pope, who is in a room on the tenth floor of the hospital, received drawings from young patients and letters from parents with prayers. "A greeting from the children of the pediatric oncology department," read one drawing, signed "Gabri" and featuring many colorful hands expressing greetings to the Pope.
Security precautions in the hospital are high
Pope Francis has his own apartment in the Gemelli Clinic in Rome, which is permanently reserved for him. The security precautions are high. The hospital apartment consists of several rooms, a living room, a kitchen and a small private chapel. In addition to the Pope, his staff and close confidants can also stay there.
The polyclinic is located just a few kilometers from the Vatican and is therefore easy to reach. It was opened in 1964, belongs to the Catholic University "Sacro Cuore" and is considered one of the best clinics in Rome. The name goes back to the Franciscan monk Agostino Gemelli, who founded the Catholic university in 1921. The clinic is located on the slopes of Monte Mario and, together with the park and church, covers an area of over 37 hectares.
John Paul II was often admitted to the Gemelli Clinic
Francis' predecessor John Paul II was admitted to the Gemelli Clinic after the assassination attempt in St. Peter's Square in 1981. In the years that followed, he was admitted to the hospital around half a dozen times. Here he underwent intestinal surgery in 1992 and a hip operation in 1994. Two years later, the Polish Pope underwent an appendectomy there.
His successor, Benedict XVI, visited the Gemelli Clinic in 2005, where his predecessor John Paul II had been repeatedly treated. At the time, the head of the Church praised the Catholic University as a "workshop for research in harmony with faith and reason".
Francis was first admitted to the hospital on July 4, 2021, where he underwent intestinal surgery. He spent ten days in hospital and said the Angelus prayer on Sunday from a balcony on the tenth floor of the university hospital. There were also two hospital stays in 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.