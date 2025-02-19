Children suffering from cancer draw for the Pope

The polyclinic is located just a few kilometers from the Vatican and is therefore easy to reach. It was opened in 1964, belongs to the Catholic University "Sacro Cuore" and is considered one of the best clinics in Rome. The name goes back to the Franciscan monk Agostino Gemelli, who founded the Catholic university in 1921. The clinic is located on the slopes of Monte Mario and, together with the park and church, covers an area of over 37 hectares.