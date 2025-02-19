Is Meghan destroying a nice little family business?

In 2020, Harry and Meghan left both their royal pre-eminence and the UK to live as independent contractors in the US. Officially, it was said that the decision was made for the benefit of their own family. The couple wanted both their first-born, Prince Archie (5), and little Lilibet (3) to grow up away from the public eye. Visits to the UK only take place if police protection is guaranteed, but Prince Harry no longer has an automatic right to this.