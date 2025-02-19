Cheers in court
Acquittal! A$AP Rocky jumps into Rihanna’s arms
Emotional scenes in court: US rapper Asap Rocky (36) has been acquitted in an assault trial. When the jury announced their verdict after brief deliberations in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the courtroom erupted in cheers. The singer stormed into the audience to hug family members, including his partner, the singer Rihanna.
Rihanna was present for several days of the trial, which lasted several weeks and involved an alleged assault with a firearm. She had also brought the couple's two young sons with her to one session.
Rapper only had prop weapons with him
The allegations related to an incident in Hollywood in November 2021. The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was accused of pulling out a gun and shooting at a former friend and colleague, the rapper Asap Relli, during an argument. The victim was slightly injured in the hand.
According to A$AP Rocky's defense attorneys, however, the rapper only had a prop gun with him that could not fire real bullets. Two members of the hip-hop collective Asap Mob emphasized this on the witness stand.
In April 2022, the rapper ("Praise the Lord (Da Shine)") was temporarily taken into custody in Los Angeles and charged a few months later. The musician always denied the allegations of an attack with a real weapon. If convicted, he would have faced a long prison sentence.
Words of thanks and hugs
After the acquittal, A$AP Rocky thanked the jury - seven women and five men - for saving his life with their "right decision". Outside the court, the rapper, Rihanna and the lawyers were surrounded by photographers and reporters.
Defense attorney Joe Tacopina said this was one of the happiest days of his life. He was happy for the couple because they deserved to be acquitted. There were many hugs in the flurry of flashbulbs. Rihanna reacted visibly touched, but did not speak in front of reporters.
A$AP Rocky insisted on his innocence
At the start of the trial in mid-January, A$AP Rocky rejected a possible agreement with the public prosecutor's office. In exchange for a guilty plea, the prosecution had offered the musician 180 days in prison, among other things, which would have ended the trial, according to US media reports. However, the rapper, who has always insisted on his innocence, rejected the agreement. He himself did not testify in the ongoing criminal trial.
Rapper Asap Relli, on the other hand, took to the witness stand, but became entangled in contradictions several times during his testimony. A$AP Rocky's defense attorney, Joe Tacopina, portrayed Asap Relli as a notorious liar and extortionist.
Rapper already convicted in another case
A$AP Rocky, who has two young children with Rihanna, was convicted of assault in 2019 following a violent incident in Sweden. He was remanded in custody for around four weeks, but avoided a longer prison sentence.
The incident was preceded by an altercation in Stockholm in which the musician and two of his companions beat up a man on the street.
Film in the Berlinale competition
A film starring A$AP Rocky as a supporting actor was shown at the Berlinale this week. The premiere of the tragicomedy "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" took place without pop star Rihanna's partner. When asked about the lawsuit against the rapper, director Mary Bronstein said in Berlin: "I can only say that working with him was wonderful. The shoot with him was great and we really enjoyed it." Lead actress Rose Byrne added: "Yes, I can only confirm that."
Bronstein's competition entry features A$AP Rocky alongside actress Byrne and talk show host Conan O'Brien. The movie is about a mother (Byrne) on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
