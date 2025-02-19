Acquittal! A$AP Rocky jumps into Rihanna’s arms

A$AP Rocky insisted on his innocence

At the start of the trial in mid-January, A$AP Rocky rejected a possible agreement with the public prosecutor's office. In exchange for a guilty plea, the prosecution had offered the musician 180 days in prison, among other things, which would have ended the trial, according to US media reports. However, the rapper, who has always insisted on his innocence, rejected the agreement. He himself did not testify in the ongoing criminal trial.