WADA: “A million kilometers away from doping”

"Not a good image for our sport"

"It's not a good image for our sport, that's for sure. There are a majority of players I've spoken to in the locker room - not just in the past few days, but the past few months - who are not happy with how the whole process has been handled," Djokovic said. "Right now, there's basically a lack of trust from both male and female tennis pros towards WADA and the ITIA and the whole process."