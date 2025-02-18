On the new list
Austrian to be released on Saturday
Now everything could happen very quickly: More hostages are to be released by the Palestinian Hamas on Saturday. Instead of three, six people are to be handed over. The name of the Austrian Tal Shoham is also on a list, as the "Krone" was able to find out.
Should the Austrian dual national actually be released on Saturday, Shoham would have survived an incredible 504 days in captivity. According to Israeli information, 76 hostages are currently still being held in the Gaza Strip.
"We confirm that our son, father and husband Tal Shoham has been named by Hamas as a hostage to be released," the man's family announced. "Although we are hopeful, we remain cautious and pray for his return." On the Austrian side, the diplomat Launsky-Tieffenthal is said to have pulled the strings behind the scenes.
Prisoners and construction equipment for Hamas
In return, Israel will release all remaining Palestinian prisoners who were to be released during the first phase of the ceasefire, the Israeli Kan channel reported. In addition, Israel will allow the import of heavy construction machinery to clear rubble, housing containers and tents in the coastal area.
The state-affiliated Egyptian broadcaster Al-Qahera News reported that construction vehicles from Egypt had driven towards the heavily destroyed coastal strip for the first time since the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip came into force. The station showed pictures of construction vehicles on the move. A representative of the Egyptian Red Crescent confirmed to dpa that dozens of vehicles, bulldozers and trucks transporting housing containers had reached the Kerem Shalom border crossing.
Since the beginning of the ceasefire in the Gaza war on January 19, Islamists in the Gaza Strip have released 19 hostages in several rounds. In addition, five Thais kidnapped from Israel were released independently of the agreement.
The multi-stage agreement between Israel and Hamas provides for the gradual release of a total of 33 hostages during an initial six-week phase in exchange for 1904 Palestinian prisoners. Of these, 14 abductees, eight of them dead, are still in the hands of Hamas.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
