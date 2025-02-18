Vorteilswelt
Germans are surprised

Marcel Sabitzer and the “numbers of horror”

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 11:24

It happens that fast! Last season, Marcel Sabitzer was celebrated as an important pillar at Borussia Dortmund, but now the ÖFB team player is being heavily criticized. In Germany, people are wondering about his "numbers of horror".

In Dortmund's embarrassing 2-0 defeat in Bochum on Saturday, Marcel Sabitzer once again failed to live up to expectations. BVB coach Niko Kovac replaced the midfielder at the break.

Marcel Sabitzer (Bild: AFP/APA/Ronny Hartmann)
Marcel Sabitzer
(Bild: AFP/APA/Ronny Hartmann)

Sabitzer only made contact with the ball a total of 35 times in 45 minutes: "Far too little for a player in the control center who is supposed to move a lot between the penalty areas and initiate attacks. And when he did have the ball, he only really pushed it back and forth in harmless areas," wrote German media outlet Sport1. In addition, the 30-year-old only won three out of ten tackles.

Still no scoring points
Particularly unusual: Sabitzer has not scored a goal or provided an assist in his 29 competitive appearances this season. "Numbers of horror" for Sport1 - a harsh verdict! In comparison: last season, he scored six goals and provided nine assists in 40 games.

A strong headwind for Sabitzer, who is coming under increasing pressure at BVB. Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann also took a swipe at German team player Julian Brandt alongside the Styrian and demanded: "At some point, you have to say to players like Brandt or Sabitzer: 'Enough is enough' and replace these players. There's no other way."

