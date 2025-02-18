Michael Holderbusch
“Supertalent” finalist dies at the age of 45
Mourning for Michael Holderbusch: the singer made it to the final of the RTL show "Das Supertalent" in 2010 thanks to his extraordinary voice. Now he has died at the age of just 45.
Holderbusch lived on Hartz IV for years. His dream of a great music career came true with his participation. Fifteen years ago, he won over the jury of Dieter Bohlen, Bruce Darnell and Sylvie Meis and even made it to the final of the casting show.
Michael Hirte mourns the loss of a friend
In the end, Holderbusch only came second, but was finally able to make a living from his music after "Das Supertalent". Together with Michael Hirte, who won the talent show in 2008, Holderbusch went on tour and thrilled his fans with his performances.
Hirte is now mourning the loss of his friend on Facebook. "When the sun of life sets, the stars of memory shine," wrote the musician in a photo of him with Holderbusch.
He continued: "Dear Holdi, we will never forget you. Take care."
Cause of death not known
Nothing is yet known about the cause of death of the "Supertalent" contestant. However, as the "Bild" newspaper writes, things have been quieter around Michael Holderbusch recently.
Fans are also mourning the singer on social media. "You have a fantastic band up there in heaven, Michael, as one of them. Have a safe journey," is one of the messages on Instagram.
