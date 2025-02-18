Bulgarian man on trial
Trial: Gold chains torn from the necks of elderly ladies
One was walking with a rollator, the other with a walking stick. An elderly Viennese woman mourned at the grave of her deceased husband. A 29-year-old Bulgarian picked out easy victims and suddenly tore their jewelry from their necks - not all of the women survived unharmed. In court in Vienna, he says dryly: "That may have happened."
"All the robberies took place in broad daylight and in places where the victims felt safe," the public prosecutor at the Vienna Regional Court clarified. "The approach was almost identical in all eleven cases. The victims were elderly, frail women." The 29-year-old followed them home from shopping or other errands. He then struck them in the stairwell or elevator, tearing their gold chains from the elderly women's necks.
Fractured vertebrae and bruised skull
Not all the victims survived unharmed: While some of the women got off relatively lightly with scratches, redness and swelling on their necks, two elderly women were hit harder - they suffered a fractured vertebra, a bruised hip and a bruised skull as a result of falling.
My client was at the grave of her deceased husband. The defendant stood behind her and tore at her necklace with full force.
A particularly cold-blooded attack: "My client was just at her deceased husband's grave," said a private party representative. The accused Bulgarian had approached the 89-year-old. "Suddenly he grabbed her from behind and yanked on the strap of her handbag. Then he stood behind her and tore at her necklace with full force." The medallion was not only of material value to the Viennese woman: "Her deceased husband gave it to her."
"It may have happened that I took jewelry away"
The defense lawyer for the man with a criminal record rightly admits: "What happened is terrible, frightening and repulsive. The background is drug addiction. He will be in prison for a long time. He knows that too." But the Bulgarian does not show this in front of the jury. There was no trace of remorse at the beginning of his interrogation. Although he admits to a few of the horrific robberies of elderly ladies, he says dryly: "It may have happened that I took gold jewelry."
Accused presses the tear ducts
Suddenly, the defendant's sudden emotional outburst: in tears, he struggles to apologize. "I actually regret it. I didn't do it to enrich myself. I only did it to buy heroin. It really gets me down that they were old women," the interpreter translates for the Bulgarian.
However, these are not the only crimes that the 29-year-old is accused of. He threatened two young men with a knife after they had attacked an elderly victim. There were also car break-ins, ID cards taken and assault on an eyewitness. "You can see from this list alone that there is a lot at stake," said the public prosecutor, preparing the jury for a long first day of proceedings and sentencing on Friday.
