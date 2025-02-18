Trial: Gold chains torn from the necks of elderly ladies

"It may have happened that I took jewelry away"

The defense lawyer for the man with a criminal record rightly admits: "What happened is terrible, frightening and repulsive. The background is drug addiction. He will be in prison for a long time. He knows that too." But the Bulgarian does not show this in front of the jury. There was no trace of remorse at the beginning of his interrogation. Although he admits to a few of the horrific robberies of elderly ladies, he says dryly: "It may have happened that I took gold jewelry."