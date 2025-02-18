"Only disseminated"
Milei does not want to have promoted cryptocurrency
Following the collapse of a cryptocurrency he promoted, Argentina's President Javier Milei has rejected accusations that he promoted the project. "I did not promote it, I disseminated it," Milei said on TN radio on Monday.
The transactions or the subsequent collapse of the cryptocurrency were "a problem between private individuals". The state had "no role" in this. He himself had acted "in good faith".
According to Argentinian media reports, Milei had referred to the cryptocurrency $LIBRA via X last Friday evening, the aim of which was to "boost the growth of the Argentinian economy by financing small businesses and Argentinian entrepreneurs".
Just a few hours later, Milei deleted the post and explained that he had decided to stop promoting the project after learning more about it. Shortly after Milei's advertisement, the cryptocurrency had reached a record price - and then crashed.
Profit of 107 million dollars
Expert Javier Smaldone described the cryptocurrency as a "rug pull", a widespread type of Ponzi scheme in the crypto industry. This involves attracting as many investors as possible with a new cryptocurrency. As soon as the value of the currency has risen sharply, the major shareholders sell their shares and the currency collapses.
According to Smaldone, this process took about two hours for $LIBRA. "The profit is around 107 million dollars," the computer scientist told the AFP news agency.
After laissez-faire, now a state investigation
Following the collapse of the cryptocurrency, Milei ordered an investigation into the case. He told X that he had not known the details of the project and "obviously had no connection" to it.
The Argentine presidential office explained that in light of the events, Milei himself had called in the anti-corruption authority OA "to investigate whether any member of the government, including the president, had acted improperly". Milei was in no way involved in the development of the cryptocurrency. A special unit of the OA will also investigate the creation of the cryptocurrency and all companies and individuals associated with it.
