Thunderous applause
Automatically saved draft
Jack is back! He has been retired from Hollywood for a decade and a half and, in recent years, from the public eye. Which is why it was repeatedly rumored that Jack Nicholson was so seriously ill that he was permanently confined to bed. But the film legend has now proved this rumor wrong.
The 87-year-old came to New York for the 50th anniversary special of the cult American comedy show "Saturday Night Live" and received a standing ovation.
Nicholson surprisingly in the audience
The "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" star was last photographed in May 2023, when he and his son Ray watched a live game of his favorite team, the Los Angeles Lakers, from his usual front row seat. He last appeared in front of the camera in 2010 in the romantic comedy "How do you know it's love".
But for a man who was practically dead, Nicholson looked alive and kicking when he appeared alongside his youngest daughter Lorraine. He wore a beret with a "New York Yankees" logo, his usual beard and sunglasses with purple lenses.
From his seat in the auditorium and surrounded by Robert DeNiro, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, he then announced his "Rehearsal for Rage" colleague's appearance: "Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler." Before the actor performed a witty serenade with his guitar, he cheered on the audience: "Get loud again for Jack, baby! Jack's here tonight. I love you, brother!"
Can there be a comeback?
Although Nicholson has been living like a recluse in his Beverly Hills mansion for years, leaving only close friends and family in front of him, his old friend James L. Brooks had some surprising news early last year. In an interview with "People", the director of "How Do You Know It's Love", who is in regular contact with Nicholson, revealed: "I'm not sure if Jack is really retired. I still think he might get it again and that my movie wasn't his last!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.