Can there be a comeback?

Although Nicholson has been living like a recluse in his Beverly Hills mansion for years, leaving only close friends and family in front of him, his old friend James L. Brooks had some surprising news early last year. In an interview with "People", the director of "How Do You Know It's Love", who is in regular contact with Nicholson, revealed: "I'm not sure if Jack is really retired. I still think he might get it again and that my movie wasn't his last!"