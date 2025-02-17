Don't sugarcoat anything!
How do I explain the Villach terror attack to my child?
The terrorist attack in Villach can be difficult to understand, stressful and trigger feelings or even fear, especially for young people. On Monday, the experts from "elternseite.at" and the Rat auf Draht emergency number 147 gave some tips on how to talk to your children about the Villach attack.
The reason for the events should not be concealed or played down from the children. Uncertainty creates even more fear. "Talk to your child about it honestly and in an age-appropriate way, without sugarcoating or dramatizing. Parents can also express their own concern without appearing vulnerable and defenceless."
"Stick to the facts, follow the current state of knowledge of the police or state government and refrain from spreading unconfirmed rumors," it said in a press release.
Allow feelings
In addition, children should be able to allow all feelings and parents should take them seriously. "Ask how your child is feeling in particular or what he or she wants to know. Let your child tell you what he or she needs to feel better.
Answer questions truthfully. If you can't answer something yourself, tell them honestly," they said. Children under the age of ten should also not watch news programs alone.
Important: take breaks
However, it is also very important - and not just for children and young people - to consciously take a break from the news coverage in order to calm down and digest the news overload. Distraction through a shared activity, such as a walk, a board game or similar, is also good in such moments.
Further information on elternseite.at; advice also available on the emergency number 147
