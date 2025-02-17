74-year-old woman abused
“Good, then you can’t get pregnant”
More and more shocking details are coming to light about an act of violence in Guntramsdorf (Lower Austria). On November 30, a 74-year-old woman who was walking her son's dog was attacked by two young men. One of them forced her into the car and forced her to have oral sex. Worse was prevented thanks to attentive witnesses.
The woman was grabbed from behind on her "usual round" near the Assam mill on a country lane and forced into a gray station wagon. While an accomplice in the front passenger seat is said to have provided lookout services, a second man forced her to have oral sex. According to the victim's statement, the tormentor pulled the woman's hair during the assault and hit her several times in the face with his fist - the hematomas and injuries were documented by the hospital.
Police rushed to the scene
One particularly disgusting detail about the harrowing case: according to the victim, the main perpetrator asked her how old she was during the assault. The woman says that she made herself look a little older and replied: "76" - also to scare the man off. But he replied: "Good, then you can't get pregnant."
Suddenly, the man in the passenger seat is said to have shouted something and the perpetrator backed away from the woman with the words "You can go". Before he himself jumped out of the car and ran away. The reason for the escape was an approaching police patrol. Witnesses had reacted attentively and called the police. They suspected a robbery.
Unfortunately, my client was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Opferanwalt Raimund Schüller
Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail
Duo remains silent in custody
The suspects, a 21-year-old Bosnian and his 29-year-old alleged accomplice, were caught a short time later. A drug test was positive. In custody, the duo remain silent about the serious charges and are presumed innocent. Victims' representative Raimund Schüller is shocked by the case: "Unfortunately, my client was in the wrong place at the wrong time. No one is immune to violence," he says, hoping that the two suspects will soon be brought to trial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.