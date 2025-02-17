Rich prize money
Automatically saved design
They haven't forgotten a thing! Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have won a pickleball tournament in Las Vegas - and pocketed a million dollars in prize money at the weekend.
Agassi and Graf, who have been married since 2001, showed what they are still capable of at the third edition of the Pickleball Slam in Las Vegas.
In the final, the pair beat none other than former world number one Andy Roddick and 2003 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard.
Agassi and Graf were cheered on by their two children Jaz Elle (21) and Jaden (23). Jaz Elle posted a video of her dad's match on her Instagram story. She also posted a proud winning photo of the family and wrote: "The champs".
Pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis and is an absolute trend sport, especially in the USA. However, there are significant differences compared to tennis. For example, the ball speed is much slower, the racket is smaller and the court is only a third of the size.
Winning the tournament this weekend earned the family a whopping one million dollars in prize money.
Children are also sporty
Sport is undoubtedly very important in the family. Daughter Jaz is a fitness trainer, keen skier and horse rider. Son Jaden was recently nominated for the German national baseball team for the first time. He is due to play in a World Cup qualifying tournament in Tucson, Arizona, in March.
Steffi Graf spent a total of 377 weeks at the top of the tennis world rankings during her career and won 22 Grand Slam singles titles. Papa Andre was also world number 1 and won eight major titles.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.