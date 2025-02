Ex-Salzburger: “I’m happy to be gone!”

Solet wore the "Bulls" jersey a total of 104 times between 2020 and 2024 and won three championship titles. In January, he moved to Udinese Calcio in the Italian Serie A on a free transfer. The central defender clearly did not feel at home in Salzburg, as he now explained in an interview. "I'm very happy to be gone," said Solet. Salzburg were desperate to sell him one year before the end of his contract. "Even to clubs that weren't interested in me", the Frenchman was annoyed.