Talks in Riyadh
Kremlin: Lavrov to meet US delegation on Tuesday
On Tuesday, Russia and the USA are expected to begin negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine. According to the Kremlin, the first meeting is to take place in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh. The rapprochement between the two superpowers has recently caused uncertainty.
US President Donald Trump reiterated his view on Sunday that Vladimir Putin is interested in stopping the fighting. "I think he wants to end it," said Trump. Like his Secretary of State Marco Rubio before him, Trump said that Ukraine would be involved in the talks for a possible peace.
However, there are considerable doubts about this, as Europe's top politicians and Kiev's representatives are in Paris to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Trump's statements after the phone call with Putin last Wednesday had raised fears that the USA was planning to go it alone against European interests.
Contradictory statements from the Trump administration
At the Munich Security Conference on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance also spoke out in favor of European participation in the negotiations. Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, then said on Saturday in Munich that the Europeans would not sit at the negotiating table - but could make a "contribution".
According to the Kremlin, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet a US delegation on Tuesday. Confirmation from the USA is still pending. The approach has recently led to criticism from Ukraine and top European officials. The accusation: the USA and Russia are dividing up the war-torn state by telephone - which is how it has appeared recently.
Rapprochement to be continued
Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, will travel to Riyadh on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press.
According to Peskov, the meeting will also focus on restoring relations between Russia and the USA. When asked whether Putin and US President Donald Trump would meet in Saudi Arabia this month, he declined to comment. Rubio and Lavrov spoke on the phone on Saturday.
