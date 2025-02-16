"Krone" winner
From the couch straight to the World Cup final
The "Krone" accompanied our two VIP winners through the slalom day. Today comes "Mr. Wobbly Contact".
Skiing sambastar Lucas Braathen leaves the Hubertushof for the final training session for today's slalom showdown. At the same time, our two "Krone" VIP winners Daniela Ebner and Christian Fritz check in - room 108, with a five-star view of the World Cup slope. Their first impression? "Amazing, it doesn't get any better than this."
The adventure begins! It's a stone's throw to the finish stadium and a two-minute walk to the World Cup party and celebrity hotspot Home of Snow, where the doors are also open for our winners, of course.
At home in Salzburg, Daniela (born in Carinthia) and Christian (originally from Vorarlberg) watched the World Championships from A to Z on TV from their couch. Now, on the final weekend, they are in the thick of it instead of just being there.
And yesterday they won Austria's seventh medal at this home World Championships. "The fact that a fellow Vorarlberg woman made it onto the podium makes it even better," said Christian in view of the slalom bronze for Katharina Liensberger. Daniela added enthusiastically: "Wonderful weather, an incredible atmosphere, the best visibility and a medal for Austria to top it all off."
DJ Toby Romeo and "Mr. Wackelkontakt Oimara
The men's slalom starts today. And also the party final. DJ Toby Romeo will be playing between the runs and "Mr. Wackelkontakt" Oimara will be tearing down the finish stadium before the award ceremony. After two intensive weeks at the World Championships, it's time for the "Krone" to pack its bags.
The Cupra provided by Porsche Austria for the World Championship winter (sister company of ÖSV partner and World Championship and World Cup main sponsor Audi) is already ready for the next trip to the World Cup in Crans Montana, Switzerland. Where, by the way, the next World Cup will be held in two years' time.
