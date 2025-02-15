Star shows humor
Downey Jr. greets Valentine’s Day as Doctor Doom
Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr. (59) gives a taste of his biting humor on Valentine's Day. On Instagram, the Hollywood star sent love greetings to his more than 57 million followers as "Victor von Valentine".
An allusion to his upcoming villainous role as Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, in the Marvel film "Avengers: Doomsday", announced for 2026.
The post features a grim-looking face mask that half covers a filled box of chocolates like a lid. Victor von Doom is an arch-enemy of the superhero quartet Fantastic Four in the Marvel universe. He hides his disfigured face behind a mask and wears a green hooded cape.
Iron Man actor returns as a villain
Last July, the long-time Iron Man hero announced plans for the new role. The star is set to play the Marvel villain in two films, "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars", both directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.
Cult role Tony Stark
Since the film 'Iron Man' (2008), Downey has appeared in front of the camera many times as the eccentric genius Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, most recently in the hit movie 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019). In this film, the superhero lost his life and fans had to say goodbye to the iconic character.
Most recently, Downey caused a sensation with his role in Christopher Nolan's drama "Oppenheimer". His supporting role as the politician and entrepreneur Lewis Strauss, opponent of the main character J. Robert Oppenheimer, earned Downey his first Oscar in 2024.
rap
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
