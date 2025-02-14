"It's about real love"
What politicians posted for Valentine’s Day
Friday, February 14, was Valentine's Day. According to surveys, the most popular gift was still flowers, followed by sweets and restaurant visits. However, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl posted early on Friday morning that there is more to it than that - namely real love.
He wished everyone a happy Valentine's Day - "with the people you care about", he posted on Facebook with a heart emoji. As of Friday evening (8.43 pm), the post had more than 400 comments, more than 3,000 likes and had been shared more than 100 times.
His followers also wished Kickl a happy Valentine's Day, lots of strength, good health and all the best.
Here you can see Kickl's Valentine's Day post.
Criticism for Meinl-Reisinger
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger also posted a quick Valentine's Day message on Friday evening. "Celebrate your loved ones, today and every day," she wrote on Facebook. She also posted two photos of herself forming a heart with her hands. The comments under Meinl-Reisinger's post are much more critical. One user, for example, wanted to know whether ÖVP leader Christian Stocker or SPÖ leader Andreas Babler had received a Valentine's card from her.
Here you can see Beate Meinl-Reisinger's post.
Among the provincial governors, Wilfried Haslauer (Salzburg) commented on Valentine's Day. On Friday, he visited the "Valentine's couple Eva and Tobias of the Salzburg gardeners" and thanked them for the "beautiful heralds of spring". Valentine's Day is the "perfect opportunity to tell a loved one how much you love them", wrote Haslauer (ÖVP) on the Instagram platform with the photo of his visit.
Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) sees it the same way. She posted a photo on Friday in which she can be seen with a girl holding a large bouquet of flowers. Valentine's Day is the perfect day to spend time with your loved ones.
You can see the photo on Instagram here.
According to a survey conducted by KMU Forschung Austria on behalf of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Austrians spend an average of 50 to 70 euros on Valentine's Day. The custom came to Austria through occupying soldiers. According to legend, St. Valentine married couples in a Christian ceremony despite a ban and gave them flowers from his garden after the marriage. According to surveys, roses, tulips and orchids were particularly popular this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.