"Unimaginable"
Ex-hostage: this is how brutally he was tortured by Hamas
Following the release of several hostages from the hands of Islamists, more and more is leaking out about their time in Gaza. A 65-year-old speaks of physical and emotional torture.
A man released from Hamas two weeks ago has spoken about the "unimaginable conditions" under which he was held hostage in the Gaza Strip.
He was starved and tortured both physically and emotionally, said 65-year-old Keith Siegel in a video message published by the Forum of Hostage Families. "The terrorists kicked me, spit on me and held me with no water, no light and no air to breathe."
The terrorists kicked me, spat on me and held me without water, without light and without air to breathe.
Keith Siegel
Siegel, who is also a US citizen, asked US President Donald Trump to enforce the ceasefire and bring the remaining "helpless hostages in the dark, cold tunnels in Gaza" home. The US President is the reason why he came back alive.
Former hostage Or Levy visits"Hostages' Square"
Another Hamas hostage, Or Levy, who was released almost a week ago, visited the "Hostages' Square" in Tel Aviv this morning, a meeting place for supporters of those abducted in the Gaza Strip. "I insisted on coming, despite the resistance of my family and the doctors," said Levy, according to a statement released by the Forum of Hostage Families. His emaciated and pale appearance had caused horror in Israel after his release.
The 34-year-old had only learned on his return to Israel that his wife had been killed during the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. The statement went on to say that Levy had promised her in spirit every day while she was held hostage that he would remain strong for her and their son. The child is three years old.
Meanwhile, the mothers of the five female soldiers who were also recently released told Israeli media that Hamas had forced the Israeli women in the Gaza Strip to watch videos showing how the male hostages were tortured.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.