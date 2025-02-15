List in first place, but FPÖ on course for mayor

Nevertheless, a nail with a head is already ready, as the Freedom Party has drawn up a working agreement with the ÖVP that aims to continue the cooperation that existed before the election. With the four ÖVP mandates and the four of the FPÖ, this cooperation would outvote the election winner of the citizens' list "Heimatliste Alberndorf" (six mandates). Markus Ernst from the SPÖ with one mandate is also said to be in the running - but a three-party variant has not yet been confirmed.