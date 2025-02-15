According to the convention:
List in first place, but FPÖ on course for mayor
"There will be no nails in the coffin until the constituent meeting on February 27!" - Manfred Baumgartner (FPÖ) from Alberndorf in the district of Hollabrunn does not want to "offend any of the 15 local councillors" after rumors about him as the new mayor emerged. He is now trying to cool down the rumor mill a little when asked.
Nevertheless, a nail with a head is already ready, as the Freedom Party has drawn up a working agreement with the ÖVP that aims to continue the cooperation that existed before the election. With the four ÖVP mandates and the four of the FPÖ, this cooperation would outvote the election winner of the citizens' list "Heimatliste Alberndorf" (six mandates). Markus Ernst from the SPÖ with one mandate is also said to be in the running - but a three-party variant has not yet been confirmed.
List leader and election winner sticks to his course
Citizens' List Chairman Mario Koran takes note of the situation, but wants to stick to the Heimatliste project and "work on the municipal council with six seats and make proposals", he emphasizes in the "Krone" interview. The blue-black agreement envisages that FPÖ-Baumgartner will start as the new mayor and that the current ÖVP mayor Christian Hartmann will take over later, although the Freedom Party leader does not want to announce this yet.
FPÖ mayor "in spe" refers to party wishes
The background to this was rather that his party colleagues considered this option to be the most favorable solution. In addition, they had "started many projects together with the ÖVP, which they now want to complete", said Baumgartner.
