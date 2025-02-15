"There's no point"
Popular cyclists’ hangout has to close for good
An era in Döbling will soon be coming to an end: a quaint pub in Kuchelau will suddenly no longer receive a permit - due to "unfulfillable requirements". Operators and guests are angry.
The popular pub "Karins Radlertreff" in Kuchelau harbor is closing its doors for good in three weeks' time. "Due to conditions that cannot be met in order to obtain a mandatory operating license," explains operator Johann Plessin. The toilets were too narrow, so porta-potties had to be installed. In addition, the electronics are outdated and the roofing for the outdoor area is outdated.
"I would have to tear everything down"
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Plessin is crestfallen: "I'm very disappointed, but there's no point. I would have to tear everything down and rebuild." There is a great deal of consternation and anger among guests on social media. Many are talking about "official bulls neighing particularly loudly".
The Floridsdorf municipal district office responsible stated: "Due to noise complaints, numerous changes (extensive cooking operations, greatly enlarged guest garden, escape routes, emergency exits, liquid gas, etc.) to the original operation were identified for the first time in 2022." At the end of 2023, the business premises were still found to the same extent. Closure was threatened due to potential hazards posed by the business - the time has now come on March 2.
