"Krone" commentary
Hostages or war …
The ultimatum that US President Donald Trump has issued to the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas expires today: All hostages must be released by 12 noon local time, otherwise - literally - "all hell" will break loose in the Gaza Strip. Israel's prime minister followed suit shortly afterwards and declared that Israel would strike relentlessly if Hamas did not comply with Trump's ultimatum.
So the alternative is all hostages or war - the Israeli army is already in position.
But what does all hostages mean?
Hamas has already declared that it will continue to abide by the ceasefire agreement and will release three hostages on Saturday, as originally agreed. But will that be enough, after Trump had demanded that the hostages should all be released at the same time, not "drop by drop".
That would be 76 people who would have to be handed back to Israel on Saturday - dead or alive - with probably only 40 of them still alive. For Hamas, every hostage is a pledge - the terrorists will therefore not release them all at once.
On the other hand, many of the remaining hostages are likely to be in very poor physical condition. One of the men handed over last week would not have survived much longer, doctors say.
We can only wait and see what will happen today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
