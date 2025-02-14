Softer tones from Tyrol
Babler as a sticking point: parts of the ÖVP row back
The ÖVP is apparently softening its blockade stance towards SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. Tyrol's governor Anton Mattle has now qualified his demand to exclude the Social Democrat from possible coalition talks. Other state leaders remain conspicuously vague in their statements ...
Babler should "take a step to the side so that the points left open in the tripartite negotiations can be resolved", Mattle recently demanded. Vienna's ÖVP leader Karl Mahrer used similar words. The SPÖ naturally rejected this proposal with indignation.
Now the Tyrolean Mattle has rowed back partially. Although the black state leader is sticking to his rejection of SPÖ leader Babler's participation in a future coalition, he softened the tone of his recent proposal in the "Tiroler Tageszeitung" newspaper: "My suggestion that Babler withdraw from the negotiating team and step aside was not a condition, but a clear recommendation."
Mattle in favor of Zuckerl variant
However, Mattle is still convinced of the necessity of a black-red-pink government consisting of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS. Babler had made rather cryptic statements in two media appearances on Wednesday. However, large parts of the party are assured that they are very much interested in trying again with the ÖVP.
It is no coincidence that the SPÖ has put together a negotiating team that includes Babler and the Third President of the National Council, Doris Bures, who, as a confidante of Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig, is also a welcome negotiating partner for the ÖVP. However, she is still in New York until Saturday. When asked, there was talk of "intensive talks" not only with the ÖVP.
Otherwise silence in the ÖVP
In contrast to Mattle and Mahrer, other ÖVP state party leaders are remaining silent. All that is being said from the black party headquarters is that the People's Party wants to "take responsibility".
Salzburg's acting ÖVP leader and designated state governor Karoline Edtstadler did not commit herself to any possible coalition partners, pointing out that the ball is in the court of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. Lower Austria's Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP) also remained general: "Our republic now needs stability quickly and a clear economic stimulus. And the Federal President now has his say on this," she stated in a statement sent to APA.
There was no further direction for federal politics when asked. "If you want to become head of government, you have to reach out to others, build bridges and make compromises. Herbert Kickl obviously did not succeed in doing this", Mikl-Leitner looked back.
Only Thomas Stelzer from Upper Austria takes a less critical view of Babler. "Who speaks for a party or appears there is something the respective party has to decide for itself."
In principle, there are now several options: The ÖVP and SPÖ could negotiate with each other again and secure a majority with a third partner. The Greens or NEOS are possible options here. With two partners, Black-Red would only have one mandate overhang.
However, the attempt at a three-way option with Pink only failed at the beginning of January. Other options include a new election, a temporary government of experts or a minority government. And this much seems clear: these options are clearly rejected within the ÖVP. Only the FPÖ is in favor of new elections.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.