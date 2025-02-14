Deaf, dumb, naked and indispensable!

That's where the worm likes to be

Every garden should have at least one "wild corner". This area should be mowed as little as possible. In general, the less often it is mowed and the higher the grass is, the more comfortable our animal roommates feel. The soil should not be dug up too deeply, but only loosened. Thin layers of mulch on the beds are a "wellness oasis" for earthworms. In the compost, they love leek scraps, onion skins and coffee grounds.

The Austrian Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union asks people to share their observations of earthworms via photos on www.naturbeobachtung.at .