Young asylum seeker

Clumsy burglar (16) admits to crime

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 18:44

A young Syrian asylum seeker in Carinthia was not particularly clever. While trying to break into a house, he was surprised by the homeowner. The police had an easy time of it - and were able to elicit a series of confessions from the teenager.

The 16-year-old had chosen the wrong house! At around 5.45 p.m. on Thursday, he tried to force open the patio door of a house in Wolfsberg - unaware that the owner was at home. The owner surprised the burglar, who immediately fled.

"During an immediate manhunt, the police were able to find a 16-year-old Syrian asylum seeker in the immediate vicinity of the crime scene who matched the description of the perpetrator," the officers explain. Apparently, the teenager was also clumsy in his interrogation. Because he not only confessed to the attempted burglary: "He also confessed to a total of six car break-ins in the Wolfsberg area between January 3 and 18 and another car burglary in the St. Gertraud area on the night of February 2."

Hardly any loot, high damage
However, he was not really successful in these burglaries either: "The 16-year-old only took a small amount of cash from all the crimes. However, property damage amounting to several thousand euros was caused," said the officers, who will report the 16-year-old to the public prosecutor's office once the investigation is complete.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

