“Not the brightest candles on the Christmas tree”

It was Sunday, September 29th, when the drunk driver got into his car late in the afternoon after a DIY lesson to drive to Batschuns with his uncle. On the winding Laternser road, the drunk driver loses control of his car - it hits a tree stump, overturns and ends up on its roof. A driver following behind provides first aid and pulls the two casualties out of the vehicle. When the police arrive, the slightly injured driver refuses to take a breathalyzer test, but because of the unmistakable "flag", his license is immediately revoked. A later blood test at the hospital shows almost three per mille! "That was the stupidest thing I've ever done in my life," said the 39-year-old at the trial. Although he can no longer remember how the accident happened, he insists that he was not responsible for his uncle's broken lumbar vertebrae. He had been suffering from osteoporosis for years. This was also confirmed by the uncle, who was called as a witness and initially stated that he had not noticed that his nephew was drunk. "I only said to him during the journey that he was driving fast."