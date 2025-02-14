Hiking Styria
Enjoyment and views at the highest level
Experiencing winter on the Dachstein plateau is something very special: this time, Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti focus their tour on the highest peak in Styria and its special tourist features.
Hiking through the impressive winter landscape at 2700 meters above sea level with the Hohe Dachstein in view is an unforgettable experience.
A technically easy and safe route leads from the mountain station with the glacier restaurant along the groomed winter hiking trail to the Seethalerhütte in less than an hour.
Even if the hike itself doesn't take long, you should plan enough time for the supporting program. The attractions in and around the mountain station offer interesting insights and views and the two restaurants invite you to take a break.
The area was opened up with the Dachstein Glacier Lift back in 1969. In 2024, the mountain station was modernized and equipped with additional highlights.
Facts & Figures
- Hiking data: 4 km / 190 m difference in altitude / walking time approx. 1.30 h.
- Requirements: easy hike possible with or without snowshoes; groomed glacier trail; signposted no. 10 Dirndl tour.
- Starting point: Parking or bus stop at the Dachstein Glacier Lift valley station.
- Dachstein Gletscherbahn: Operating hours until April 6, 2025 from Wednesday to Monday from 8 a.m. to 4.20 p.m.; opening hours Ice Palace, Suspension Bridge, Stairway to Nothingness from 9 a.m. to 3.15 p.m.
- Refreshment stops: Dachstein Glacier Restaurant, derdachstein.at; Seethalerhütte, alpenverein.at/seethalerhuette.
New experiences have been created, such as the interactive screen "APPtauern Dachstein Glacier", which provides interesting information about the glacier melt, the 2995 millimeter high art object "Energy Crystal" and the Dachstein Heart, which is a romantic place for engagements.
On beautiful winter days, the special features such as the Ice Palace, Stairway to Nothingness, Suspension Bridge, Sky Walk and Sky Ladder are a hive of activity, but the real fascination lies in the imposing high mountain landscape of ice, snow and rugged rocks.
Conclusion: on the way at the highest level!
We start at the Hunerkogel mountain station (2700 m) and follow the signs for the Dirndl tour no. 10. We hike west along the well-signposted and prepared glacier trail to the Seethalerhütte (2740 m).
The way back follows the same route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.