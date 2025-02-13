Public health officer attacked and beaten in panic

"In a state of emergency"

During the trial, the defendant pleads guilty to all of the charges. He asks both the company doctor and the medical officer to forgive him for his behavior with a handshake and says: "Nothing justifies violence. That's why I'm undergoing psychiatric treatment. I want to do everything I can to ensure that something like this never happens again." As the defendant has no criminal record to date and is also trying to regain a foothold in his profession, the proceedings against him are settled by diversion and thus discontinued. Judge Sabrina Tagwercher justified this as follows: "You were in a state of emergency due to the dismissal and your suicide attempt."