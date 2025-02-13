Apprentice trial
Public health officer attacked and beaten in panic
An apprentice from Vorarlberg wanted to jump out of the window after being dismissed. During the examination by the medical officer in charge, he panicked and hit her. The case went to trial in Feldkirch on Thursday.
The accused has been undergoing psychiatric treatment for his anxiety disorder for a long time. The young man suffers from agoraphobia. This means that he is afraid of closed, confined spaces. But situations that he perceives as existentially threatening also trigger panic in him.
This is what happened at the beginning of December last year when the apprentice was dismissed by his employer. It was too much for the young man, who then tried to take his own life by jumping out of the window while still at work. Fortunately, the attempt fails, the responsible public health officer is alerted and informed by the company doctor about the facts of the case and the 20-year-old's anxiety disorder.
After the accused informed the doctor that he was in a bad way and that he no longer saw any prospects due to the dismissal, she decided to have the patient admitted to Rankweil provincial hospital because he was a danger to himself. The dismissed man panics again due to his anxiety disorder and lashes out with his hands and feet. In the process, he hits the medical officer twice in the head with his fists. Fortunately, she only suffers minor injuries to her throat, neck, ear and shoulder.
"In a state of emergency"
During the trial, the defendant pleads guilty to all of the charges. He asks both the company doctor and the medical officer to forgive him for his behavior with a handshake and says: "Nothing justifies violence. That's why I'm undergoing psychiatric treatment. I want to do everything I can to ensure that something like this never happens again." As the defendant has no criminal record to date and is also trying to regain a foothold in his profession, the proceedings against him are settled by diversion and thus discontinued. Judge Sabrina Tagwercher justified this as follows: "You were in a state of emergency due to the dismissal and your suicide attempt."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.