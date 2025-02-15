Take part & win
With the “Krone” to the hairdressers’ ball night
On March 1, 2025, the Parkhotel Schönbrunn will be transformed into Vienna's most dazzling stage: the 4th Hairdressers' Ball Night will bring elegance, style and breathtaking hairstyle trends to the dance floor. Star guests, a spectacular muses show and a glittering after-show party promise an unforgettable night and you can be part of it!
The ball evening not only offers breathtaking hairstyle creations, but also a top-class show program. Look forward to musical highlights, stylish dance interludes and a touch of Hollywood glamor. Numerous prominent guests from the fashion and beauty industry as well as representatives of the international hairdressing industry are expected to attend. After the opening ceremony, the glamorous show of the muses is sure to delight - a spectacle that combines creativity and perfect craftsmanship.
Also on hand: presenter Sasa Schwarzjirg, who, together with master hairdresser Gabi Schwenk, Robert Schwenk and Thomas Maresch, will choose the most beautiful ball hairstyles of the year. Under the motto "Shiny - Shine and Glimmer", 20 top stylists from all over Austria will showcase their skills and create true works of art. After an evening full of glamor and elegance, the party continues: the legendary after-show party at the trendy Viennese club U4 promises an exuberant atmosphere and the opportunity to celebrate together with the stars of the scene. Further information can be found here.
The "Krone" is giving away 2x2 tickets for the ball on March 1st at the Parkhotel Schönbrunn. Simply fill in the form below and take part in the prize draw.
Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Adabei" newsletter. All participating subscribers and those who subscribe to the free Adabei newsletter by the closing date on March 21 will have double the chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
