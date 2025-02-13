Image cure in the jungle
Lilly Becker no longer wanted to be “ex-wife of”
Model Lilly Becker wanted to correct her image in the RTL jungle camp - and considers this mission a success. "My idea was: I wanted to use the show as a platform to show myself as I am," said the 48-year-old after her victory.
"In recent years, I've often been portrayed as a spoiled aunt who supposedly does nothing. And that's simply not true," she told the German Press Agency.
That's why she called the production company of the RTL show herself at some point and said she wanted to go into the jungle. Her message: "I want to take part, I want to get in there."
"Received like a star"
It is now known how things turned out: The 48-year-old - once married to tennis legend Boris Becker - bit her way through to the final and took the so-called jungle crown in Australia. Along the way, she collected many new fans. In the final, almost two thirds of callers voted for Becker. She is now back in Europe.
She believes that she has succeeded in the planned image correction, said Becker. "I believe that I am now seen differently - namely as a tough, independent personality. People have seen: Lilly can do something, she's not just 'ex-wife of'." It was "really crazy" at the airport on the journey home. "I was greeted like a star," she said, almost in disbelief.
Not just "ex-wife of"
She felt it was unfair that she was considered the "ex-wife of". "What am I supposed to do? I cannot and will not erase my time with Boris," said the Dutchwoman. After all, they were married. "I have this surname, which will always be a part of me. I will also always feel a bit of love for Boris because we had an incredible time together," said Lilly Becker.
Nevertheless, she wants to be seen as an independent personality. "As Lilly Becker."
