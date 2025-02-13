World Championships: Kristoffersen settles accounts with his critics

Kristoffersen has already collected six podium places this winter, four of them in the slalom and two in the giant slalom. In Val d'Isere, he celebrated his 31st World Cup victory in the slalom. He now has nothing to lose at the World Championships. "I think it's a super nice slope that also suits me well in the slalom, I think. In the giant there is only the flat section after the first part, which doesn't suit me so much, but from there it's actually something that suits me," said Kristoffersen. However, it is not the most interesting slalom, "because it doesn't have as much terrain as Kitzbühel, Wengen or Adelboden". He is therefore hoping for an "interesting" course setting.