Before first World Championship start
World Championships: Kristoffersen settles accounts with his critics
Henrik Kristoffersen gets into the World Championship action on Friday and settles accounts with his critics ahead of his start in Saalbach.
Kristoffersen has lived in Austria for almost ten years, and that's how long he's been competing at the top of the world. "I think the best thing about my career is that I've been skiing at a high level for so long. It's one thing to be good for three, four or five years, but over more than ten years, that's a different story," explained the man from Salzburg. "But it's just as nice that I can show everyone after everyone had already written me off after a not-so-good season last year. Proving these people wrong is one of the best feelings in the world." A clear message!
"Not many people have managed that"
Kristoffersen wants to follow in Marcel Hirscher's footsteps at the World Championships in Saalbach. In 2019, the boss of his ski outfitter Van Deer-Red Bull Sports was the last ski racer to become slalom world champion twice in a row. "Not many people have managed that, but of course it would also be great to win in the giant slalom," explained the Norwegian, who is hoping for slightly softer conditions. "I've always been very strong on spring snow, that's for sure."
Kristoffersen won the giant slalom title in Aare in 2019 and also took gold in the slalom in Courchevel in 2023. Against this backdrop, the 30-year-old feels no stress. "I'll still be top seven in both disciplines after these World Championships, I'll still be leading the slalom World Cup after these World Championships," he said. "So what else counts other than the top three places? Nothing, to be honest." The giant slalom on Friday and the slalom on Sunday are equally important for him, he emphasized.
Kristoffersen has already collected six podium places this winter, four of them in the slalom and two in the giant slalom. In Val d'Isere, he celebrated his 31st World Cup victory in the slalom. He now has nothing to lose at the World Championships. "I think it's a super nice slope that also suits me well in the slalom, I think. In the giant there is only the flat section after the first part, which doesn't suit me so much, but from there it's actually something that suits me," said Kristoffersen. However, it is not the most interesting slalom, "because it doesn't have as much terrain as Kitzbühel, Wengen or Adelboden". He is therefore hoping for an "interesting" course setting.
The condition of the snow doesn't matter to him. "I don't care about that. I can't change how they prepare it. I've often spoken to (FIS race director; note) Markus Waldner about this topic this season," explained Kristoffersen, but added: "It's not a disadvantage for me if it's a bit softer."
No team combined due to schedule
In principle, he would have liked to compete in the team combined at the World Championships, explained Kristoffersen. But after the demanding January program and especially the races in Kitzbühel and Schladming, he needed a longer break, also for intensive training. And three races in one week was a bit too much. "If it had been last week, it would probably have been possible, but this schedule was just a bit too tight," he said.
The World Championship atmosphere is only a limited thing for Kristoffersen. "There are a bit too many people here, but I accept that. Not the fans, we want a lot of fans here, but a lot of media representatives and so on. But in general I'm very calm." The fact that his wife Tonje and his young son Emil will be present at his races in Saalbach should also help to keep things that way.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
