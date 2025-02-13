Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

No Chancellor Kickl

Student strike against blue-black canceled

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 12:17

Under the slogan "Blue-Black must not set a precedent", a student strike against the participation of the Freedom Party in government had been planned for tomorrow, Friday. But now that the talks have failed, there is no longer a reason to strike and the rally has been canceled.

0 Kommentare

"We are not surprised that the negotiations have failed and it shows that the FPÖ is not a party capable of governing," explained Levi Lansky, Chairman of the Action of Critical Students Vienna (AKS Vienna) on Thursday. Maximilian Maireder, co-organizer of the strike, also emphasized: "Our education is endangered more than ever by the FPÖ's anti-future policies - be it through their policies in the federal states or the possibility of taking over government responsibility again in the future." They will continue to be loud "when it comes to cuts, discrimination and attacks on our rights".

ÖVP leader Christian Stocker and blue frontman Herbert Kickl have tried but failed. (Bild: EPA)
ÖVP leader Christian Stocker and blue frontman Herbert Kickl have tried but failed.
(Bild: EPA)

Party leaders talk to Van der Bellen
But postponed is not canceled. "We are monitoring the situation closely and will react with decisive protest if necessary," said the AKS Vienna. The next domestic political steps will be closely monitored. The ball is now once again in the court of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. He has invited the deputies of the parliamentary parties to the Hofburg.

NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger kicked off the meetings at the Hofburg, followed by Green Party leader Werner Kogler. At 2.30 pm it will be the turn of ÖVP leader Christian Stocker, followed at 4.15 pm by his SPÖ counterpart Andreas Babler.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf