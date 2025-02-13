Student strike against blue-black canceled

"We are not surprised that the negotiations have failed and it shows that the FPÖ is not a party capable of governing," explained Levi Lansky, Chairman of the Action of Critical Students Vienna (AKS Vienna) on Thursday. Maximilian Maireder, co-organizer of the strike, also emphasized: "Our education is endangered more than ever by the FPÖ's anti-future policies - be it through their policies in the federal states or the possibility of taking over government responsibility again in the future." They will continue to be loud "when it comes to cuts, discrimination and attacks on our rights".