No Chancellor Kickl
Student strike against blue-black canceled
Under the slogan "Blue-Black must not set a precedent", a student strike against the participation of the Freedom Party in government had been planned for tomorrow, Friday. But now that the talks have failed, there is no longer a reason to strike and the rally has been canceled.
"We are not surprised that the negotiations have failed and it shows that the FPÖ is not a party capable of governing," explained Levi Lansky, Chairman of the Action of Critical Students Vienna (AKS Vienna) on Thursday. Maximilian Maireder, co-organizer of the strike, also emphasized: "Our education is endangered more than ever by the FPÖ's anti-future policies - be it through their policies in the federal states or the possibility of taking over government responsibility again in the future." They will continue to be loud "when it comes to cuts, discrimination and attacks on our rights".
Party leaders talk to Van der Bellen
But postponed is not canceled. "We are monitoring the situation closely and will react with decisive protest if necessary," said the AKS Vienna. The next domestic political steps will be closely monitored. The ball is now once again in the court of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. He has invited the deputies of the parliamentary parties to the Hofburg.
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger kicked off the meetings at the Hofburg, followed by Green Party leader Werner Kogler. At 2.30 pm it will be the turn of ÖVP leader Christian Stocker, followed at 4.15 pm by his SPÖ counterpart Andreas Babler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.