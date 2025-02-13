Honda and Nissan cannot reach an agreement

Instead, the companies want to work together with Mitsubishi Motors in the "strategic partnership" planned since August last year, which is aimed at the digitalization and electrification of vehicles, the group announced in Tokyo on Thursday. Signs of a halt to the mega-merger had already been growing for days. According to media reports, the point of contention was Honda's intention to make the smaller car manufacturer Nissan a subsidiary, although the original aim was a merger of equals.