A last nest for star babies
When fate strikes mercilessly and parents lose their baby before or shortly after birth, all that remains is immeasurable pain. But Sibylle Rosinger had a special idea to make this tragic moment more warm and dignified: The "Himmelskinder Bettchen" - little nests handmade with love for star babies.
Sibylle Rosinger has already looked after many parents of star children as a long-time employee of a funeral home. A funeral professional who is confronted with such tragic fates on a daily basis, she developed these special little nests out of a deep need: "It was always difficult for me to only be able to offer parents a square coffin. It didn't feel right," she explains.
A four-poster bed for star babies
Star babies are babies who die before, during or shortly after birth. They leave this world far too early, but their traces remain in our hearts forever. It is important to Sibylle Rosinger to offer these little souls a dignified farewell. This gave rise to the idea of lovingly handcrafting four-poster beds for these star children and giving their parents a dignified farewell during this difficult time. You can find more information HERE.
After a long search for alternatives, she decided to create a solution herself - small, handmade four-poster beds that give the star children a loving last place.
Gentle nests for tender souls
The Himmelkinder cribs are available in three sizes so that even the tiniest of star children have a dignified resting place. They are fitted with a soft, self-sewn cover - a final protection, a last sign of security for the children who had to leave far too soon. However, the topic of star babies is often suppressed in our society. "It must not be a taboo!" warns the funeral specialist.
"These babies are only in the world for a short time, but they leave a mark on the hearts of their families. It is essential that mothers, fathers, siblings and grandparents are given the opportunity to say goodbye."
Sibylle Rosinger
Bild: Sibylle Rosinger
Compassion instead of silence
For the dedicated funeral director, it is a matter close to her heart that this sensitive topic is handled with care. "Parents of star children need support and compassion - not an awkward silence or avoidance." With her Himmelkinder beds, she not only offers grieving families an alternative, but above all a little bit of comfort in one of the most difficult hours of their lives.
You can find more information about four-poster beds for your star child at www.himmelskinder.eu and by calling +43 677 647 195 00.
