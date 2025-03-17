A last nest for star babies

Gentle nests for tender souls

The Himmelkinder cribs are available in three sizes so that even the tiniest of star children have a dignified resting place. They are fitted with a soft, self-sewn cover - a final protection, a last sign of security for the children who had to leave far too soon. However, the topic of star babies is often suppressed in our society. "It must not be a taboo!" warns the funeral specialist.