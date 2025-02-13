Norwegian wants to make himself “immortal” at the World Championships

With six victories, compatriot Lou Jeanmonnot has been the most successful athlete so far this season, but she is still behind Franziska Preuß, who has won twice in the World Cup. The German has shown more consistency, which has been rewarded by a change in the weighting of points since this season. The criterion for the 30-year-old is her health, her compatriot Vanessa Voigt had to end her season early after an illness and will therefore be missing in Lenzerheide. Her compatriots, on the other hand, are still lacking a resounding success this winter.