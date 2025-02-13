Saalbach-Hinterglemm
These are the most casual souvenirs from the World Ski Championships
"Many ski fans are happy about it and find it a really nice souvenir." Michaela Hochgründler runs the toy store "Last Minute" in the middle of the World Cup fan zone in the center of Hinterglemm - and probably has the most unusual souvenir of this World Ski Championships in her range. The Pinzgau woman has the official World Cup gondola to take home!
The miniature gondola lift from the Zwölferkogel is a true-to-scale model of the lift cabins on the Glemmtal World Cup mountain. Enthusiasts can also secure the top and bottom stations, lift supports and a rope with motor. So in future you will have a little piece of the World Ski Championships within your own four walls. The entire gondola set costs just under 200 euros.
Fan articles from the local ski club are also unusual. At the stand in front of the ski school run by World Championships zampano Bartl Gensbichler, you can buy extravagant headbands and caps as well as watches in World Championships design. The local company Jaques Lemans has designed two models especially for the competitions - in proper style with World Cup motifs. The watches, priced at 99 and 350 euros, are in high demand these days. "And our red hoods are already sold out," grins ski instructor and stall holder Melanie Gilleßen.
Ski fans secure their photo stamps
The official fan store in the middle of the fan mile is also very busy on race days. "The items for children are particularly popular," says salesman Lukas Berger.
If you want to take home a much more personal souvenir from the World Ski Championships, you will find it just a few meters away from the fan store. Post AG has set up a special photo box here. For two euros, ski fans can snap a picture and have it printed on two stamps. The crowds in front of the photo box are correspondingly large - queues included. "It's simply a cool souvenir," grins stallholder Manfred Jachs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.