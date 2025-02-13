These are the most casual souvenirs from the World Ski Championships

Fan articles from the local ski club are also unusual. At the stand in front of the ski school run by World Championships zampano Bartl Gensbichler, you can buy extravagant headbands and caps as well as watches in World Championships design. The local company Jaques Lemans has designed two models especially for the competitions - in proper style with World Cup motifs. The watches, priced at 99 and 350 euros, are in high demand these days. "And our red hoods are already sold out," grins ski instructor and stall holder Melanie Gilleßen.