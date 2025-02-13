Lustenau put the finishing touches to their game against Dornbirn

Leo Mätzler had given Lustenau an early lead (4'), Leo Mikic soon added to it (22'). Enes Koc scored the final goal (80'), Namory Cisse missed a penalty. Austria put in a strong performance in the first half, but then tailed off. The same applied to the Red Shirts, where coach Orie brought on the young guard in the second half. "We're scoring again, it's fun," said a delighted Mikic, "we're ready for the opener."