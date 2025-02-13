In the test derby
Lustenau put the finishing touches to their game against Dornbirn
Friendly test derby in the Rhine foreland! Austria coach Markus Mader and his team took on FC Dornbirn in a clash that saw the Lustenau coach reunite with his former club and fellow Reds coach Eric Orie.
It was the last preparation match for the Green-Whites before the start of the spring season in League Two, and the 3:0 (2:0) victory gave them a boost of confidence.
Leo Mätzler had given Lustenau an early lead (4'), Leo Mikic soon added to it (22'). Enes Koc scored the final goal (80'), Namory Cisse missed a penalty. Austria put in a strong performance in the first half, but then tailed off. The same applied to the Red Shirts, where coach Orie brought on the young guard in the second half. "We're scoring again, it's fun," said a delighted Mikic, "we're ready for the opener."
New agenda
Lustenau strengthens its sporting structures and cooperation with Core Sports Capital. Sports director Mirco Papaleo will play a central role in the club's further development, with the 35-year-old now focusing more on scouting and squad planning at Grün-Weiß. Papaleo will remain Austria's sporting director, but will focus specifically on talent identification and strategic squad composition.
However, decisions regarding squad planning will remain a joint process within the sports commission with Valentin Drexel, Stephan Muxel, Ingo Winter and Papaleo himself. "With this realignment, we are not only creating the basis for even more targeted and effective work in scouting, but also strengthening the cooperation between the clubs in the CSC sports network - with the common goal of sustainably expanding sporting success," says board spokesman Bernd Bösch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
