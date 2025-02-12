Search for accomplices
South Tyrol: Boy arrested on suspicion of terrorism
A 15-year-old teenager was arrested by an anti-terrorist unit in Bolzano, the capital of South Tyrol, on Wednesday morning. Investigators found disturbing material on his confiscated smartphone: videos of school shootings as well as extremist content, including executions and child pornography.
The Italian police were able to prevent one of the young boy's crimes - it was apparently planned. Among other things, the teenager was charged with membership of a terrorist organization and involvement in the manufacture and use of explosive devices. He was also charged with illegal possession of weapons, damage to property and possession and distribution of child pornography.
Planned attack during the "week of terror"
The investigation reportedly began after an initial check by DIGOS, an organizational branch of the Italian state police specializing in combating terrorism and extremism. A search was then carried out at the teenager's home. Computers, a smartphone, an axe and other incriminating materials were seized, it was reported. Following his arrest, the 15-year-old from Bolzano was transferred to a juvenile detention center in Treviso. Investigations to identify other members and possible accomplices are continuing.
According to the investigators, the teenager was a member of an extremist, satanic group on Telegram that was planning an attack during the so-called "Week of Terror". The group had set itself the goal of murdering a defenceless person, filming the act and publishing the video on the darknet. The 15-year-old - whose exact identity has not yet been revealed - is said to have been actively involved in the preparations and to have left neo-Nazi symbols near a sports field in South Tyrol - apparently the planned crime scene. He was ready for the attack, he is said to have written in chats.
Incriminating materials seized
When analyzing the confiscated smartphone, the investigators apparently found disturbing material. In addition to videos of attacks and school shootings, they reportedly discovered content from the extremist Islamist scene, including recordings of attacks and executions. The suspect had intensively studied the psyche of suicide bombers. Among other things, he allegedly wanted to know whether they felt pain, according to an investigator.
This case is extremely worrying for several reasons. Above all, however, because there were concrete plans for terrorist attacks and murders, which he and his comrades-in-arms actually wanted to carry out.
Paolo Sartori, Quästor der Autonomen Provinz Bozen
The arrest of the teenager is linked to an international investigation into the extremist group. Just a few days ago, another member was arrested in the UK for allegedly planning an attack on a homeless camp. "This case is extremely worrying for several reasons," explained Paolo Sartori, Bursar of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, according to the internet platform "stol.it". Firstly because of the young age of the suspect, and secondly because of his "links to extremist and terrorist circles at an international level." "Above all, however, because there were concrete plans for terrorist attacks and murders that he and his comrades-in-arms actually wanted to carry out," explained Sartori.
Provincial Councillor Mair: "Important investigative success"
South Tyrol's State Councillor for Security, Ulli Mair (Freedom Party), congratulated DIGOS and all police authorities involved on this "important investigative success". "Thanks to the swift and decisive intervention of the security forces, a serious threat could be averted in time. This case shows once again how essential close cooperation between the security authorities is in order to identify and prevent extremist threats at an early stage," emphasized Mair.
