South Tyrol: Boy arrested on suspicion of terrorism

The arrest of the teenager is linked to an international investigation into the extremist group. Just a few days ago, another member was arrested in the UK for allegedly planning an attack on a homeless camp. "This case is extremely worrying for several reasons," explained Paolo Sartori, Bursar of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, according to the internet platform "stol.it". Firstly because of the young age of the suspect, and secondly because of his "links to extremist and terrorist circles at an international level." "Above all, however, because there were concrete plans for terrorist attacks and murders that he and his comrades-in-arms actually wanted to carry out," explained Sartori.