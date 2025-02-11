Vorteilswelt
Biathlon World Championships

An all-time record beckons at the last dance

Nachrichten
11.02.2025 22:20

Superstar Johannes Thingnes Bö will be competing in his last biathlon world championships in Switzerland from Wednesday. There he wants to imitate basketball legend Michael Jordan and could knock his compatriot Ole Einar Björndalen off the title throne.

The last dance became a mega hit on Netflix. The documentary series shows basketball legend Michael Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998, which was to end with the NBA title and crown his already illustrious career.

Biathlon superstar Johannes Thingnes Bö is also doing his last dance. A few weeks ago, the Norwegian announced in a tearful press conference in Ruhpolding that he would be hanging up his skis and weapon after this season. "We are fast approaching the end of a dream," he explained before the start of this year's title fights in Lenzerheide.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Christof Birbaumer, AP/Jens Meyer, Gepa/Bachun)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Christof Birbaumer, AP/Jens Meyer, Gepa/Bachun)

Björndalen: "I would wish it on Johannes Bö"
"We" also refers to his brother Tarjei, who will also be calling it a day. "Let's win the last competitions together," explained Johannes, who will not only be aiming for the targets at the World Championships premiere in Switzerland, but also an all-time record.

With 20 gold medals at World Championships, he is currently on a par with "Mister Biathlon" Ole Einar Björndalen. One more triumph and he would knock the Norwegian legend off his throne. "I wouldn't begrudge him that," says the 51-year-old Björndalen about his compatriot.

Will Bö do it like Jordan?
Bö will have his first chance on Wednesday (14:30) when the starting gun sounds for the mixed relay. Norway is one of the favourites. The 31-year-old, who won gold in the pursuit, individual and mass start in Nove Mesto last year, is also one of the hottest medal contenders in the individual events.

Everything seems to be in place for Bö to conjure up a hot performance in his last dance in the snow. And who knows, maybe he'll do it like Jordan. He made a comeback in 2001 (with the Washington Wizards).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
