Fuss about IT training for Halloween rioters

"A failed experiment"

"We warned against this questionable project from the outset. The majority of the city government pushed it through. Now it turns out that almost EUR 140,000 has been spent on a measure that has no discernible benefit for Linz," says FPÖ City Councillor for Security Michael Raml, criticizing what he sees as a "failed ideological experiment": "It is unacceptable that people who have attracted negative attention through riots are rewarded with expensive training, while our young people have to work for their own opportunities."