“People need a splash of color on dull days”

Floristry remains feminine

The fact that the business is primarily run by women is unlikely to change any time soon. "I am definitely an exotic in my profession," says guild master Obendrauf, who currently has one male apprentice in his business in Graz. Every year, one or two boys take the final apprenticeship exams. "Many simply have no idea what opportunities floristry has to offer," says Obendrauf, promoting his sector, which, like many others, is looking for skilled workers. This varies from region to region, but "overall, there are too few rather than too many".