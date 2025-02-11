IBAN "to transfer"
Reuter gets a tattoo for foot fetishists
Martina Reuter is building up an additional financial mainstay and is using unconventional methods that literally get under her skin.
Recently, Martina Reuter surprised everyone with (for some) seductive news: erotic pictures of the 45-year-old can now be found on OnlyFans. However, these are not classic nudes, she serves more specific interests online ... With a pipi-fine pedicure, she candidly holds her feet up to the camera on the well-known adult platform, sometimes with spread toes, sometimes without - showing them from all angles that the fetish heart desires.
"Divine" for a relatively small purse
In order to give her career in this industry further momentum, she took an unusual step. Her calf is now permanently adorned with 20 numbers and letters: Martina Reuter's IBAN. "So that you can transfer money to me straight away when you buy something. I'm happy when people transfer money to me," she commented on the peckerl campaign in her podcast.
A beauty product with shea butter and sunflower oil can also be seen in the center of the picture: "Feet like a goddess" is emblazoned in large letters on the packaging, which is adorned with her likeness. This makes the cream about as expensive as a monthly subscription to her OnlyFans channel. She charges just under 25 euros for the former and 20 dollars (excluding tax) for the online entertainment.
How much of the money she will have left over net and how big the run on it will be - and above all remain - is questionable. We also don't know whether the Peckerl is a testimony to pure financial need or can be seen as exuberant fun. In either case, however, the story remains curious and the "Krone" is on the ball.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
