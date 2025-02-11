Mysterious double murder
Mother of Netflix star brutally killed
An idyllic village in the south-west of France has become the scene of a mysterious double murder: Dawn and Andrew Searle, the mother and stepfather of rising Netflix star and country singer Callum Kerr, were found dead in their country home in Les Pesquiès.
The grisly discovery was made by an acquaintance the couple regularly met at around 12:30pm on Thursday. The local media reported that Dawn Searle was found with a serious head injury and jewelry near her body. When police arrived, they discovered a lifeless Andrew Searle, a retired fraud investigator, bound and gagged in the house.
A life in France, a dark secret?
The couple, who moved to the region from Scotland years ago, were considered friendly and dedicated. Neighbors described them as obliging hosts who got involved in village life. Andrew Searle, who spoke French, German and English, was known for his walks with the dogs.
But behind the façade of the village idyll, a dark secret seems to be hiding. Investigators are looking into indications that 62-year-old Andrew Searle may have been targeted by criminals due to his previous occupation. Before retiring, he worked for prestigious companies such as Standard Life and Barclays Bank and was involved in the fight against organized crime and terrorism.
In search of answers
The police have recovered the victim's cell phone and are analyzing it. Witnesses reported that Searle had made agitated phone calls in the days before the murder. Another witness stated that Searle had found the garage door of his house open.
However, a former British colleague of Andrew Searle told the Daily Mail that the couple were victims of an act of revenge. "There is no way he could have been the target of a gangster attack," he said. "Criminals only see the organization, not the individuals in the teams."
Callum Kerr in deep mourning
Scottish actor Callum Kerr, who starred in the British Channel 4 soap "Hollyoaks" and became known for his role in the Netflix series "Virgin River", released a statement on Instagram: "At this time Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle. No family members are available for media interviews or comment. We ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. We will keep you updated as appropriate."
Kerr, who walked his mother down the aisle in a kilt at her wedding to Andrew Searle barely two years ago, wrote fondly at the time, "Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure. I love you, mom."
The investigation is in full swing
Public prosecutor Nicolas Rigot-Müller explained on Friday that both victims died a violent death, but that no definitive statement could yet be made about a possible motive or the circumstances of the crime. "All hypotheses remain open," he said. Autopsies of the bodies have been ordered.
The mysterious double murder has plunged the small community of Les Pesquiès into deep mourning. The police investigation is in full swing to uncover the background to this tragic case and bring those responsible to justice.
"One Piece" and "Wheel of Time"
Edinburgh-born Callum Kerr is best known in the UK for his portrayal of George Kiss in "Hollyoaks" (2020-2021), his role as Christopher Foxworth in "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" (2022) and as Wade Stellings in "Monarch" (2022).
He played his way into the hearts of fans of the series "Virgin River" as the young version of the main character Mel's long-lost father Everett, who conquers her young hippie mom with his guitar and VW bus. He will next play the role of Smoker in the second season of the Netflix series "One Piece" and can be seen as Lord Galand Trakand in the Amazon Prime series "The Wheel of Time".
Callum Kerr also plays country music and released his debut single "Tequila Therapy" in 2023. He has a one-year-old daughter with his partner Lauren Stacey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
