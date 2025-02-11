Mother of Netflix star brutally killed

Callum Kerr in deep mourning

Scottish actor Callum Kerr, who starred in the British Channel 4 soap "Hollyoaks" and became known for his role in the Netflix series "Virgin River", released a statement on Instagram: "At this time Callum Kerr, Amanda Kerr, Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the tragic loss of their mother and father, Dawn and Andrew Searle. No family members are available for media interviews or comment. We ask that their privacy be respected during this difficult time. We will keep you updated as appropriate."