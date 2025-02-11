Prefer a combustion engine?
Why sales of e-cars are stalling in Austria
Despite the climate crisis, Austrians seem to be sticking to their combustion-powered cars. According to a recent study, very few people can currently imagine driving a purely electric car in the future.
With the Global Automotive Consumer Study, the consulting firm Deloitte annually surveys consumer attitudes towards current developments in the automotive sector. For the current edition, 31,000 consumers from 30 countries were surveyed, including 1,000 people from Austria. According to the survey, the e-car market in Austria - in contrast to other European countries - is still treading water. There is no improvement in sight.
"The demand for electric vehicles is very low in this country. According to the study, only 7% of respondents would opt for a fully battery-powered vehicle the next time they buy a car, and only 8% for a plug-in hybrid," explains Matthias Kunsch, Partner at Deloitte Austria. "These are alarmingly low figures that jeopardize the mobility transition in this country."
At any rate, the tried and tested remains in the lead: more than half of Austrians (57%) still prefer cars with combustion engines. In Germany, this figure is 53%.
In terms of e-car plans, Austria is on a par with Spain, while in Germany the figure is twice as high at 14%. In Italy, 9% want to buy an electric car next, in China 27%. In the USA, e-cars have an even harder time than here: only 5% want an electric car there.
This is why electric cars fail in Austria
According to the respondents, there are many reasons for not buying an electric car. Above all, the supposedly short range (49%) and the high purchase costs (43%) act as a deterrent for many. "The prices are definitely one reason why the e-car market in Austria is not getting off the ground. After all, the majority of respondents do not want to spend more than 30,000 euros on their next vehicle. Although there are now also cheaper models, the range in this segment definitely needs to be broadened," emphasizes Matthias Kunsch.
On the other hand, the cost factor is also a decisive motivator for buying an e-vehicle: many consumers cite lower fuel costs (48%) and government subsidies (27%) as key incentives. The currently discussed reduction in public subsidies would therefore probably further dampen the willingness to buy e-cars.
High potential for public charging infrastructure
Fast, easy charging and a well-developed charging infrastructure are also seen as prerequisites for buying an e-car. For many, charging at home is not an option: one in three people say they prefer to use their workplace or public charging stations to charge their e-vehicle instead. It is often not feasible to install a charging station (38%). In addition, 18% of respondents state that the cost of installing a private charging station is simply not affordable.
"These results make it clear that the success of the mobility transition depends not only on the availability of e-vehicles, but above all on a comprehensive and easily accessible range of charging options. Further expansion of the charging network in Austria is therefore absolutely essential," says Matthias Kunsch.
New mobility trends as an opportunity
While the e-car market is still being held back, new mobility models are clearly gaining ground in the automotive industry. Almost a quarter of Austrians are open to using "Mobility as a Service" (MaaS) in the future and doing without their own car.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
