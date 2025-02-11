Why sales of e-cars are stalling in Austria

This is why electric cars fail in Austria

According to the respondents, there are many reasons for not buying an electric car. Above all, the supposedly short range (49%) and the high purchase costs (43%) act as a deterrent for many. "The prices are definitely one reason why the e-car market in Austria is not getting off the ground. After all, the majority of respondents do not want to spend more than 30,000 euros on their next vehicle. Although there are now also cheaper models, the range in this segment definitely needs to be broadened," emphasizes Matthias Kunsch.