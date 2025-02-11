Detached houses
Demand and prices have risen in Salzburg
Demand for single-family homes rose sharply in all federal states in 2024 - by an average of 15 percent nationwide compared to 2023. Prices remained stable on average, although there were clear regional differences.
"We expect that the prospect of more favorable financing conditions and easier lending will noticeably stimulate the purchase market in the current year," says Markus Dejmek, head of the Austrian real estate platform ImmoScout24.
The increase in demand was particularly strong in Vorarlberg (+56 percent), Vienna (+25 percent) and Carinthia (+24 percent). At EUR 3,836, the average asking price per square meter in the sales offers remained virtually unchanged compared to 2023.
Tyrol remains the most expensive federal state
However, there were major regional differences: While there was a decline in prices per square meter in Styria (-6 percent, 3,163 euros per square meter), Vorarlberg (-5 percent, 5,500 euros/sqm) and Burgenland (-3 percent, 2,423 euros/sqm), prices rose in Salzburg (+5 percent, 5,789 euros/sqm), Tyrol (+2 percent, 7,163 euros/sqm) and Vienna (+1 percent, 6,414 euros/sqm). Tyrol thus remains the most expensive federal state for the purchase of a dream home, followed by Vienna and Salzburg.
Average value is 870,000 euros
A 150-square-meter house costs different amounts depending on the region. While buyers in Burgenland can purchase a home at the lowest price of around 363,480 euros, buyers in Tyrol (1,074,519 euros) and Vienna (962,144 euros) have to dig deepest into their pockets. In Salzburg, the price for a comparable house is EUR 868,421, in Vorarlberg EUR 825,000 and in Lower Austria EUR 538,400. The cost of a home is also more moderate in Upper Austria (EUR 497,144), Carinthia (EUR 454,592) and Styria (EUR 474,375).
The analysis carried out in February 2025 is based on 78,576 data points for houses from the years 2023 and 2024 from listings published on ImmoScout24.at. The average prices calculated are median values.
