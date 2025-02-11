Demand and prices have risen in Salzburg

Average value is 870,000 euros

A 150-square-meter house costs different amounts depending on the region. While buyers in Burgenland can purchase a home at the lowest price of around 363,480 euros, buyers in Tyrol (1,074,519 euros) and Vienna (962,144 euros) have to dig deepest into their pockets. In Salzburg, the price for a comparable house is EUR 868,421, in Vorarlberg EUR 825,000 and in Lower Austria EUR 538,400. The cost of a home is also more moderate in Upper Austria (EUR 497,144), Carinthia (EUR 454,592) and Styria (EUR 474,375).