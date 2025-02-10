“Wow, thanks, I didn’t even notice!”

"Practically like a dental crown placed over it!"

The background to Wasmeier's attack: the German, Olympic champion in the super-G and giant slalom in Lillehammer in 1994, had told Sport1 that Vonn did not have an artificial knee in the true sense of the word, but that she had been implanted with a "sliding plate", "which is placed over it practically like a dental crown, if you explain it in layman's terms".