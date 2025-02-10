Vonn on Wasmeier's comment
“Wow, thanks, I didn’t even notice!”
Incredulous amazement and clearly noticeable surprise: Lindsey Vonn has apparently not noticed Markus Wasmeier's extremely harsh criticism of the US-American's comeback story - and has now been caught on the wrong foot! The German double Olympic champion recently announced that he felt Vonn's story of suffering with an artificial knee was "quite a joke" ...
As a guest on ServusTV's "World Cup Special Talk", Vonn, who returned to the ski circus this year six years after ending her career, was visibly surprised when asked about her view of Wasmeier's criticism. "Wow, thanks, I hadn't even noticed!" said the winner of 82 World Cup races.
"Practically like a dental crown placed over it!"
The background to Wasmeier's attack: the German, Olympic champion in the super-G and giant slalom in Lillehammer in 1994, had told Sport1 that Vonn did not have an artificial knee in the true sense of the word, but that she had been implanted with a "sliding plate", "which is placed over it practically like a dental crown, if you explain it in layman's terms".
This is something completely different, says the 61-year-old, who has two artificial hips himself and therefore knows "what artificial is".
"It's really no small thing!"
Vonn justified herself in the ServusTV talk by saying that the cartilage in her knee, which had been damaged for a long time, had been cut open during the operation and that "titanium was now inside" - "that's really no small thing". However, she didn't want to go into much more detail about Wasmeier's criticism, because: "People always talk a lot ..."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
