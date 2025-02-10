Criticism of Netanyahu
Mediators want to save Gaza ceasefire
Hamas announced on Monday that it would suspend the release of Israeli hostages. Israel's government had delayed the return of displaced people to the Gaza Strip, threatened residents and prevented the import of aid supplies. This threatens to break the ceasefire.
Mediators from Egypt and Qatar now want to intervene and save the agreement. Both countries are very concerned and will do their best, said an Egyptian official on Monday. However, Israel's government must adhere to the ceasefire and exchange agreements, he said. Above all, talks on the second phase of the ceasefire should begin. These should actually have started last week.
Netanyahu is trying to break the agreement with Hamas in order to avoid having to negotiate further, criticized the Egyptian. There is great resistance in his right-wing religious government to ending the war before Hamas has been militarily crushed. The aim of the second phase is the release of the remaining hostages and an agreement on the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip in order to achieve a final end to the war.
No reaction from the USA
There was initially no reaction from the USA, which is also acting as a mediator. As reported, the Islamist Hamas had previously announced that it would suspend the release of three more Israelis scheduled for next Saturday. Israel's government must give in and compensate for the past weeks, Hamas announced.
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the army, which is still stationed in the Gaza Strip, to be on high alert for any developments. The ceasefire has largely been observed over the past three weeks, although some Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.